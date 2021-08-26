Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 218,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. Personalis has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $851.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.