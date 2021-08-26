Peter B. Crawford Sells 4,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SCHW opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

