Peter Henderson Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$242.03 million and a P/E ratio of -280.00.

About HPQ-Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

