Peter Henderson Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.
Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$242.03 million and a P/E ratio of -280.00.
About HPQ-Silicon Resources
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.