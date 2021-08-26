Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.82

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $222.73 million and $44.65 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.37 or 0.00754724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00098105 BTC.

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

