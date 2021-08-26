Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

PAHC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

