Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

NYSE PM opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.