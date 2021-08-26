Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Wendy Mayall Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Wendy Mayall purchased 5,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £30,850 ($40,305.72).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 633.20 ($8.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.77. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 677.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

