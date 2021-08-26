Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $870.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

