Physicians Realty Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

