PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.97 and last traded at $101.97. Approximately 1,099,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 977,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

