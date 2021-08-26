Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PING traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 828,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,832. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Ping Identity Company Profile
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
