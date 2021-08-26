Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 828,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,832. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

