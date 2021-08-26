Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

