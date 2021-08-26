Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 2,823 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96.

On Thursday, May 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.