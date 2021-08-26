Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $19.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

PXD stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $146.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

