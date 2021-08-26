Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $184.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $149.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.98. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

