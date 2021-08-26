Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PXLW opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 797,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 254,432 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 198,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 197,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

