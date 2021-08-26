Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,293. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

