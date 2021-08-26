Populous (PPT) Market Cap Hits $123.31 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Populous has a market cap of $123.31 million and $2.08 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00004952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00752263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00098675 BTC.

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

