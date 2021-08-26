Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

