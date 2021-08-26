Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $13,540,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.