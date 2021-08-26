Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Post worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Post by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Post by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Shares of Post stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

