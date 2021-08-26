Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 1233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $818,220. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

