Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 1233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.
In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $818,220. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.
Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
