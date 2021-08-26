Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

