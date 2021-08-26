Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,501,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,004,000 after purchasing an additional 318,686 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

MRK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

