Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 192.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $545.83. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,935. The company has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $560.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.