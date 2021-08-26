Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.88. 47,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

