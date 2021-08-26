Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.79. 6,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

