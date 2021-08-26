Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 414.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.51 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

