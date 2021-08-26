Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 456.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GENY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

