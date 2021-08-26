ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.