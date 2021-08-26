Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%.
Shares of PSEC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
