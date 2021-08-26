Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.