Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.56

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

