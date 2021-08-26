Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.56

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.43.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
