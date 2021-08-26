PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the July 29th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 7,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.76.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.