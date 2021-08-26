Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $241,395.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00154169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.20 or 0.99918235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01021472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.94 or 0.06670505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

