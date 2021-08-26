Public Mint Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1.14 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054759 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars.

