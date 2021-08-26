Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.07. 6,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $326.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.