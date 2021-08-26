Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,639.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.36. 9,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,460. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.