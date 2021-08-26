Public Storage to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $13.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

PSA stock opened at $316.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $326.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

