Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,861,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Earnings History for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.