Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,861,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

