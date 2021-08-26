Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 12.93%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRN. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

