Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

