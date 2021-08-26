Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Issued By Wedbush

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TJX stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

