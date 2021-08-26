Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.67. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

