Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

