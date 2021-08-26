QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05. QAD has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get QAD alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in QAD stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QAD were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.