Quant Trading Up 4.3% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $186.29 or 0.00396372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $44.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001456 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.13 or 0.01027962 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

