Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 776,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,030. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

