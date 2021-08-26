Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 776,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $102.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

