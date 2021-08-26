Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

