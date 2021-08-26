Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.78.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,122. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

